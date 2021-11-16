East Tenn. teachers competing for $25,000 classroom makeover

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One East Tennessee classroom is getting a makeover. Oak Ridge Associated Universities has opened its Extreme Classroom Makeover contest with a prize of $25,000 to one teacher to redesign their classroom with new technology.

The mission of Extreme Classroom Makeover is to improve science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education in public schools. The competition will award one 3rd through 10th grade math or science teacher at a public school within a 50-mile radius of Oak Ridge, Tenn., with $25,000 in new equipment to update their classroom with the latest technology. One runner-up will receive $5,000 in new equipment. There will also be a $1,000 viewers’ choice award selected by the general public from among all entries received.

Teachers who qualify must submit a three to four minute video that creatively demonstrates the need and possible use of the prize.

“Just to have a creative idea that resonates across the explanation of what you would do and how you would put it to use and how we would change your classroom and your you know, we we understand that, you know, a lot of cases the teachers that won this, it changes their school. You know, it’s not just about that one classroom. It’s about the whole school, now having access to equipment they may never have had access to before,” said ORAU senior communications and marketing specialist, Michael Holtz.

Teachers interested in the ORAU Extreme Classroom Makeover need to complete a video application by Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Winners will be notified before Spring Break, and the technology will be purchased and installed in their classrooms for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

