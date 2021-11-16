Getting warm Wednesday before cold front arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a perfect weather day Wednesday before a cold front arrives bringing us rain and cooler air once again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight won’t cool as much especially with a partly cloudy view. We’ll only drop to around 49 degrees by Wednesday morning. Patchy fog is likely late tonight into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is the best day this week for views and warmth as we have a sunny day and a high of 73 degrees! To get that warmer air in, gusts kick up to around 20 mph at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is when the rain moves in, taking us from a midday high of 65 degrees and bringing in around a quarter of an inch of rain mainly in the afternoon to evening.

Friday gets back to sunshine, but is a lot cooler at 50 degrees, and then down to the upper 20s Friday night.

This weekend comes with highs in the mid-50s, but we’ll have clouds fill back in. A few showers move in later Sunday, with scattered rain Sunday night into early Monday. The mountains could see a change to spotty snow on into Monday. Cold air really arrives heading into Tuesday of next week.

Tuesday evening's 8-day forecast (WVLT)

