KCDC gives inside look at new Austin Homes redevelopment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After being torn down, the area formerly known as Austin Homes is now ready for its’ first tenants to move in.

After redevelopment, the Austin Homes area is now known as First Creek at Austin.

The mixed-income housing community is still being built, but those who lived in Austin homes before the redevelopment were invited to tour some of the buildings on Monday.

After years of discussion and planning, some of the multi-family housing units are complete, including modern fixtures like stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.

Ben Bentley, the executive director of KCDC says while making plans for the new development it was important to build multi-family housing units that defy the views of affordable housing.

“I think it’s important to not create a sight that people drive by and say ‘oh that’s affordable housing’ and they view it as something lesser because people have dignity, it doesn’t matter how much money you make. That’s what we’re really trying to create with this neighborhood. A place that people can be proud to call home. It might be a lot nicer than what people associate with affordable housing, and we think that’s a good thing,” says Bentley.

The neighborhood will consist of apartments and townhomes, with multiple park areas, a fitness center, public Wi-Fi, and a greenway.

Among those who toured the homes on Monday, Keesha Bailey who lived in Austin Homes prior says she is ready to move in.

“If I had pictures to show y’all that it was you wouldn’t believe it it’s beautiful. They really have outdone themselves. I’m glad it’s something we can afford. I’m glad it’s something they did for the middle class and low-income,” says Bailey.

Those who toured the homes today will get the option to stay where they were relocated during the renovations or be the first to move into First Creek at Austin.

There are three different phases in building the new community.

The first phase of 105 units is currently underway, with the second phase of 180 units is scheduled for December 2022.

KCDC is hoping to have the final phase of at least 153 more units completed in 2023.

For more information about First Creek at Austin and how to apply for housing, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.