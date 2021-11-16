Knox Co. cattle farmer reports skyrocketing demand for beef despite price surge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The pandemic triggered a spike in demand for beef, according to Riverview Family Farm owner and operator Byron Williams.

Last year, the Knox County farm surpassed its own record by raising and selling 84 animals.

“My demand has skyrocketed,” said Williams, “I think it started with really not knowing if you could get beef.”

The farm, which has been in operation for 75 years, processes cows twice a year. Customers used to have to wait two to three months to receive their beef. However, Williams said that wait has grown to 12 months.

“I just feel bad is I can’t supply everybody because of the high demand,” said Williams.

On top of that, he’s had to raise prices by 20 percent.

”I mean it’s frustrating to not be able to serve my customers like how I wanted to in the past,” said Williams.

Labor shortages, higher gas prices and growing costs of feed are to blame for the 20 percent price raise, he said.

“All those factors go into the producers have to pay that extra so it gets passed onto the consumers,” said Williams.

Historically, Riverview Family Farm has been a wholesaler. But starting in December, it will open a retail store to sell directly to the customer.

