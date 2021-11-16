Advertisement

Knoxville City Council holds final vote on multi-use stadium

The Knox Co. Commission approved the multi-use stadium proposal, the final vote falls on the Knoxville City Council.
Your headlines from November 15 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: the new multi-use stadium vote, an update on the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare, and the University of Tennessee lifting their mask mandate.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox Co. Commission voted to approve the new multi-purpose stadium, set to be the new home for the Smokies Baseball Team, on Monday.

The Knoxville City Council is voting on the stadium on Tuesday.

Knoxville City Council Meeting

The Knoxville City Council will vote on the multi-use stadium.

There was some minor pushback on the project.

As the downtown stadium project seems like all but a done deal, Labor Council members were pleading for a community agreement that guarantees some of the workforce is from East Tennessee.

“We have the workforce,” said Sam Alexander, the president of the Knoxville-Oak Ridge Central Labor Council.

What the group is hoping for, is a Community Benefits Agreement that promises at least 40 percent of the workers on the stadium and surrounding development is comprised of East Tennesseans.

The CBA would be between Boyd Sports and J&J Land Company, not the city.

