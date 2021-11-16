Knoxville City Council holds final vote on multi-use stadium
The Knox Co. Commission approved the multi-use stadium proposal, the final vote falls on the Knoxville City Council.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox Co. Commission voted to approve the new multi-purpose stadium, set to be the new home for the Smokies Baseball Team, on Monday.
The Knoxville City Council is voting on the stadium on Tuesday.
There was some minor pushback on the project.
As the downtown stadium project seems like all but a done deal, Labor Council members were pleading for a community agreement that guarantees some of the workforce is from East Tennessee.
“We have the workforce,” said Sam Alexander, the president of the Knoxville-Oak Ridge Central Labor Council.
What the group is hoping for, is a Community Benefits Agreement that promises at least 40 percent of the workers on the stadium and surrounding development is comprised of East Tennesseans.
The CBA would be between Boyd Sports and J&J Land Company, not the city.
