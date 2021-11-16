Knoxville City Council holds final vote on multi-use stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox Co. Commission voted to approve the new multi-purpose stadium, set to be the new home for the Smokies Baseball Team, on Monday.

The Knoxville City Council is voting on the stadium on Tuesday.

Knoxville City Council Meeting The Knoxville City Council will vote on the multi-use stadium. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

There was some minor pushback on the project.

As the downtown stadium project seems like all but a done deal, Labor Council members were pleading for a community agreement that guarantees some of the workforce is from East Tennessee.

“We have the workforce,” said Sam Alexander, the president of the Knoxville-Oak Ridge Central Labor Council.

What the group is hoping for, is a Community Benefits Agreement that promises at least 40 percent of the workers on the stadium and surrounding development is comprised of East Tennesseans.

The CBA would be between Boyd Sports and J&J Land Company, not the city.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.