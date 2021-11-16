Advertisement

See the history sitting below Neyland Stadium

A look into Neyland Stadium’s past, present and future with details on how the University of Tennessee plans to transform the home of the Vols by next football season.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This year marks the 100th birthday for the home of the Tennessee Vols, and Neyland Stadium is preparing for a new set of upgrades.

WVLT News Anchor Ted Hall got an inside look at the stadium from Assistant Athletic Director Kevin Zurcher and was able to see how the stadium has changed over the years and how it will change in the near future.

The stadium wasn’t always just a place for football. Almost a century ago it also contained classrooms and even dorms. Now, though, they sit empty.

“Right now there’s nothing in them, there used to be classrooms,” Zurcher said.

Those rooms are on their way out to make way for new features. The university plans on adding a new videoboard to the field on the north side. The My All Campaign website outlines the additions.

“This will positively improve the gameday and fan experience for all of Neyland Stadium, delivering a particularly meaningful upgrade for fans seated in the south end zone. The north videoboard also offers a more immersive and expanded experience to Vol faithful who secure seats in the upper-north deck area,” the website reads.

University officials are also adding a new bar and seating area. The bar area will include restrooms, chair-back seating and food stations, the website reads. Fans aren’t the only ones profiting from the renovations, however. Visiting teams will also get an upgrade, with a new locker room.

Zurcher said “for a visitor locker room, it’s pretty nice,” but the university is still ready to make some improvements.

Contractors are set to begin work right after the Vanderbilt game.

