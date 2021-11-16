Man convicted of having meth in his possession on school grounds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was convicted for possessing methamphetamine in an elementary school parking lot, according to Sean McDermott, a spokesperson for Knox Co. District Attorney Charme Allen.

38-year-old Michael Robert Quinn’s truck was spotted by police in the parking lot of Pleasant Ridge Elementary School on Nov. 18, 2019. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department pulled Quinn over after he exited the parking lot for driving with a suspended license and for an outstanding warrant for driving on a suspended license, according to McDermott.

“After a K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics in Quinn’s truck, Investigator Phil Jinks searched the truck and located four separate bags of methamphetamine, totaling approximately twenty grams, a digital pocket scale, and two cell phones,” McDermott said. “Inv. Jinks obtained a search warrant to search the two cell phones and found multiple messages proving that Quinn possessed the methamphetamine with the intent to sell and or deliver it.”

Quinn was convicted of possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine in a Drug Free School Zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and failure to provide proof of insurance, according to McDermott.

He has 11 prior felony convictions for violent, property, and drug dealing offenses, including convictions for arson, attempted burglary, reckless endangerment, theft and cocaine distribution, according to McDermott.

“With over four hundred suspected overdose deaths in Knox County this year, we will continue to prosecute drug traffickers who prey upon those dealing with substance abuse issues,” said DA Charme Allen.

Judge Steve Sword revoked Quinn’s bond and set his sentencing for January 20, 2022.

Quinn is facing between 25-40 years in prison.

