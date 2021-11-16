Power outage causes early school dismissal in Grainger Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several Grainger County schools dismissed early Tuesday due to sweeping power outages, officials with the school system said.

“Due to a sudden broad power outage this morning affecting the Bean Station and Rutledge areas, we will be sending all students home,” the announcement said. Students were sent home at 9:30 a.m.

The early dismissal affected all schools except Washburn School.

