Power outage causes early school dismissal in Grainger Co.

The early dismissal affected all schools except Washburn School.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several Grainger County schools dismissed early Tuesday due to sweeping power outages, officials with the school system said.

“Due to a sudden broad power outage this morning affecting the Bean Station and Rutledge areas, we will be sending all students home,” the announcement said. Students were sent home at 9:30 a.m.

