Subaru Legacy located in the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare

AMBER Alert issued for Noah Clare WATCH: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issues AMBER Alert for missing 3-year-old from Middle Tennessee. Read more: https://bit.ly/3HvXueL Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Subaru Legacy that investigators were searching for in connection to Noah Clare, has been located in San Clemente, California, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

UPDATE: The Subaru Legacy mentioned in our ongoing #TNAMBERAlert for #NoahClare has been located in San Clemente, CA.



We have requested that states’s assistance with spreading word about the case. pic.twitter.com/IxAT8TREvi — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 16, 2021

The Gallatin Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating Jacob Clare who is at the center of a missing person/runaway case out of Beaver Dam, Ky Sunday, November 7.

Tuesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER alert for three-year-old, Noah Clare, who investigators believe could be with Jacob Clare. Officials said Clare and his father were thought to be in the Gatlinburg area, but now say they may be in Arizona.

Officials also changed Jacob Clare’s charges to especially aggravated kidnapping.

Investigators shared an updated picture of the car Clare is assumed to be driving, and later said that the stickers on the back have been removed. The car is a Subaru Legacy with tag 42MY10.

According to an AMBER Alert notification from Arizona authorities, Clare may be armed.

AMBER Alert issued for missing TN boy (TBI)

Noah’s mother, Amanda Ennis, spoke with our sister station, WBKO. Ennis said Clare is supposed to get Noah every other weekend following custody agreements.

According to her interview with WBKO, Ennis said she dropped her son off with his father Jacob Clare last Friday night in Gallatin, Tennessee.

She said when she tried to contact Clare, she got no response.

“I immediately start freaking out. I call my family. We tried to contact the police and they wouldn’t do anything for us because it was Jake’s time with Noah. So, it wasn’t until Sunday at 6 p.m. when Jake was supposed to bring Noah back that they could really do anything,” she said. “They had police cars there waiting. I had my family there with me waiting and he never showed up.”

Noah was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, black shoes.

Anyone with information on Clare or Noah’s whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.