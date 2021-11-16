Advertisement

University of Tennessee to reimplement mask mandate

The university will reinstate its mask mandate next week.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with The University of Tennessee plan to reinstate the university’s mask mandate following a law passed by Bill Lee that places restrictions on how businesses and schools can implement COVID-19 preventative measures. The news was announced by Chancellor Donde Plowman in an email to students.

The move comes after the university was granted exemptions for Gov. Lee’s law.

“As things currently stand, to maintain compliance with federal Executive Order 14042 we must put a mask requirement back in place for most UT Knoxville buildings,” the announcement said. The mandate is set to be reinstated on Nov. 22.

Plowman explained that they are waiting until Monday to reinstate the mandate because the Tennessee attorney general has filed a lawsuit arguing that the federal vaccine mandate is unconstitutional.

“Court rulings in that lawsuit or other legal proceedings could come by the end of this week and may provide additional clarity as to what UT Knoxville, as a federal contractor, will be legally required to do,” the announcement said.

In the meantime, Chancellor Plowman asked students to make the personal choice on whether or not to mask up on campus.

“In the meantime, please make whatever personal choice you think is best while being respectful of your fellow students, professors, and all members of our campus community. If someone asks you to mask up, please consider doing so. That person may have a reason to be concerned about contracting COVID-19,” she said.

The move comes after UT President Randy Boyd announced the masking mandate was to be discontinued on Monday.

Chancellor Plowman’s full announcement can be read here.

