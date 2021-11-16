Vol fans can “give back” at UT games to give plastic waste new life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eastman and the University of Tennessee are working together to collect plastic waste and recycle it.

When the Vols host South Alabama on Nov. 20 and Vanderbilt on Nov. 27, the University of Tennessee and Eastman will collaborate on a plastic recycling demonstration project that shows what is possible. PET plastic cups and bottles that fans “give back” during those games will be recycled through Eastman’s molecular recycling, which is located in Kingsport.

“So, basically molecular recycling is what it’s called,” said Eastman President, Scott Ballard. “What we’re doing is we are unzipping the plastic into the molecule that it was originally made up and then we’re able to reassemble it into things that traditional mechanical recycling means can’t do. And so, the technology works with traditional recycling to help solve the plastic waste crisis get material out of landfills, helped make recycling a bigger thing than what it is today. You know, today, unfortunately, a lot of plastics can’t be recycled or is every time less than 20% of plastics total,” he said.

Ballard said the waste they will use would be enough to fill Neyland Stadium. ”250 million pounds of plastic is what we will use. We will divert that from landfills. That sounds like a big number, but if you want to get a scope of what that is, if you put that inside of Neyland it would stack all the way from the turf up to the top of the jumbotron.”

Vol fans who “give back” their plastic will get something lasting in return. After Eastman recycles game-day plastic waste, it will produce reusable, commemorative Eastman Tritan™ Renew bottles that fans can register to receive for free.

Anyone can visit Eastman’s website and receive a free bottle, while supplies last.

This collectible bottle features both the Power T as well as the official “Neyland 100″ logo as means to commemorate the centennial season in iconic Neyland Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.