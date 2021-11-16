Warm air flowing our way, with more clouds today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are seeing and feeling some changes for a couple of days, until another cold front moves in rain in and makes for another chilly weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with scattered clouds moving in, and temperatures are more mild in spots due to the change in flow around our area. The Valley is some of our coldest spots in the low to mid 30s, with patchy frost.

Clouds continue to move our way, but they come with some warmer air. We’ll top out around 63 degrees, which is just above average. It does look like we’ll have a mostly cloudy view a times most of the day, so it may not feel as good as sunshine.

Tonight won’t cool as much, especially with a partly cloudy view. We’ll only drop to around 49 degrees by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is the best day this week for views and warmth, as we have a sunny day and a high of 73 degrees! To get that warmer air in, gusts kick up to around 20 mph at times.

Next cold front Thursday (WVLT)

Thursday is when the rain moves in, taking us from a midday high of 65 degrees and bringing in around a quarter of an inch of rain mainly in the afternoon to evening.

Friday gets back to sunshine, but is a lot cooler at 50 degrees, and then down to the upper 20s Friday night.

This weekend comes with highs in the mid 50s, but we’ll have clouds fill back in. A few showers move in later Sunday, with scattered rain Sunday night into early Monday. The mountains could see a change to spotty snow on into Monday.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.