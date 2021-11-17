Blackburn, GOP senators file challenge to Biden’s vaccine mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple Republican Congress members, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn, filed an official challenge to President Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses on Wednesday.

The challenge was filed under the Congressional Review Act, the official process for Congress to challenge an executive order. The resolution was received by the Senate and referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

Biden announced his mandate on Sept. 8, ordering businesses to ensure their employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022 or be tested weekly. OSHA issued an Emergency Temporary Standard for the mandate that fines businesses $13,653 per offense and $136,532 per willful violation. Wednesday, however, OSHA officials said they would temporarily hold off on enforcing the mandate while waiting “until further court order.”

Sen. Blackburn is outspokenly against the mandate.

“The formal challenge to President Biden’s vaccine mandates is a step in the right direction for the American people. Biden’s ultimatum exacerbates issues faced by hardworking Americans by forcing workers to get jabbed or be fired,” she said. “Republicans are unified in our opposition to President Biden’s abuse of power, and the formal challenge we introduced today represents the national momentum against this federal overreach.”

Contrary to what the legislators think, many health and business experts have praised the move, which White House officials said is intended to motivate those with vaccine hesitancy.

