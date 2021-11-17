Advertisement

Child care providers can apply for Tennessee grant program

ChildcareTennessee announced a $5 million grant program to establish new childcare services or expand existing ones
Childcare generic
Childcare generic(WRDW)
By Associated Press and Zach McBride
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:34 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — ChildcareTennessee on Monday announced a $5 million grant program to establish new childcare services or expand existing ones.

Providers can apply for up to $1,000 per licensed child care slot, up to a maximum of $100,000 per program. The grants can be used for furniture, equipment, supplies, curriculum and other items and services, according to a news release from ChildcareTennessee.

The grants are administered in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Human Services. Since October 2019, the partners have distributed nearly $71 million in grants to licensed child care programs across Tennessee.

In addition to the new grants, the partners are currently accepting applications for Support and Enhancement Grants for existing child care providers. Applications for both grant programs are available at ChildcareTennessee.com.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Subaru Legacy at the center of the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare, has been...
Subaru Legacy located in the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare
Weather Folklore
Will it be a snowy or mild winter? What the weather folklore is predicting
Morristown resident remembered after fatal injuries in pedestrian accident.
Morristown man hit and killed while racing to help brother
Randy Boyd lifts mask mandate at UT. (Source: University of Tennessee)
University of Tennessee receives COVID-19 law exemptions
University of Tennessee to reimplement mask mandate

Latest News

Beautiful day to get outside Wednesday
Getting warm Wednesday before cold front arrives
UT Defensive Coordinator
Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks named Broyles Award nominee
East Knoxville pastor finds new way to serve, bridging food disparities
From faith to farming, Knoxville pastor grows food desert solution
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Rescue group says reward sits at $58,000