Cold front brings rain Thursday and cooler temperatures

Meteorologist Paige Noel says cooler temperatures return with this cold front
Cold front arrives Thursday
Cold front arrives Thursday
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Thursday bringing us soggy conditions, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight becomes partly cloudy, with spotty rain. We’ll only drop to around 50 degrees, with breezy conditions continuing. We’ll warm a few degrees in the morning, ahead of that cold front.

Thursday is when the rain moves in, taking us from a midday high of 65 degrees. We’ll have spotty showers in the morning, and then late morning the rain moves in from the west and moves east through the early afternoon. We’ll peak at an 80% coverage, with a few showers leftover by the late afternoon to evening and quickly knocking out the rain. The temperature will drop quickly into the lower 30s overnight.

Rain arrives Thursday
Rain arrives Thursday

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday gets back to sunshine but is a lot cooler at 50 degrees. We’ll start your weekend with temperatures in the 20s and widespread frost. Expect mostly cloudy skies both days with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A few showers move in later Sunday with scattered rain Sunday night into early Monday. The mountains could see a change to spotty snow on into Monday. Cold air really arrives heading into Tuesday of next week. This could be the coldest air of the season.

