Advertisement

Defenses to begin in trial of 3 men over killing of Ahmaud Arbery

By RUSS BYNUM
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The defense now gets its turn in the murder trial of three white men for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man they spotted running through their neighborhood.

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday afternoon eight days of testimony from 23 witnesses.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told the disproportionately white jury that defense lawyers for the three men would begin presenting their cases Wednesday morning at the Glynn County courthouse in the port city of Brunswick, where prominent civil rights leaders have joined Arbery’s parents in the gallery.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue Arbery after he ran past their home from a nearby house under construction Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck, telling police that he tried to run Arbery off the road and then recorded cell phone video as Travis McMichael fired three shotgun blasts before Arbery fell facedown in the street.

Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, delayed making an opening statement at the start of the trial so that he could address the jury after the prosecution rested.

Arbery, 25, had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles when he was killed.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar because security cameras had recorded him several times in the unfinished house on their street. Defense attorneys said Travis McMichael opened fire in self-defense after Arbery attacked him by throwing punches and trying to grab his gun.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Subaru Legacy at the center of the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare, has been...
Subaru Legacy located in the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare
Weather Folklore
Will it be a snowy or mild winter? What the weather folklore is predicting
Morristown resident remembered after fatal injuries in pedestrian accident.
Morristown man hit and killed while racing to help brother
Randy Boyd lifts mask mandate at UT. (Source: University of Tennessee)
University of Tennessee receives COVID-19 law exemptions
A look inside Neyland Stadium
Legendary Neyland family reveals decision to leave Rocky Top

Latest News

Beautiful Wednesday
Enjoy today’s warmth and sunshine, ahead of tomorrow’s cold front
Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
‘QAnon Shaman’ to be sentenced Wednesday for role in Jan. 6 riot
All five inmates are now in custody.
Update: All 5 escaped Pulaski Co. inmates in custody
LIVE: Rittenhouse trial verdict