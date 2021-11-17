Advertisement

East Tennessee businesses score top in country for growth

A dozen companies made it on the Inc. 5000 list for the fastest growing businesses.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Entrepreneur Center hosted a “Growth and Grit” event on Tuesday night to celebrate East Tennessee businesses that made in on the Inc. 5000 list.

The center celebrated the entrepreneurs at Boston Government Services, Call Center Sales Pro, RDI Technologies, KaTom Restaurant Supply Company, Mac’s LTC Pharmacy Solutions, Fidem Interop, Avero Advisors, Two Roads, IB3 Global Solutions, Keystone Mortgage Group, and PerfectSave.

KaTom Restaurant Supply Company made the list for the 13th year in a row. It’s one of 16 businesses in history to get on the list for that long of a time. Charley Bible at KaTom said low taxes and cost of living helped businesses in East Tennessee succeed.

“It helped turn KaTom into a garage and basement run company to where we are today. People are flooding in here from Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles because we have something special here,” said Bible.

