Emerald Academy named ‘Charter School of the Year’

Emerald Academy earned the highest possible growth in literacy, numeracy and in the composite score of all tested areas.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s only public charter school, Emerald Academy, was named “Charter School of the Year” by the Tennessee Charter School Center at the 2021 Charter Champion Awards Monday.

The award is given to schools that get creative in a way that helps make an impact on students and their educations.

“We are incredibly impressed by the strong academic growth and excellent student success taking place at Emerald Academy,” said Tennessee Charter School Center CEO Maya Bugg. “Each year, we aim to draw attention to and celebrate the public charter schools that are truly exceeding expectations for children, parents and the community. As Knoxville’s first charter school, Emerald Academy is breaking new ground and raising the bar on public education in East Tennessee.”

Tennessee has charter schools in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville and Memphis. Emerald Academy earned the highest possible growth in literacy, numeracy and in the composite score of all tested areas.

“We were very pleased with our recent top growth scores on statewide testing, and this award is a tremendous encouragement and confirmation to us that Emerald Academy is on the right course,” said Steve Diggs, president of Emerald Charter Schools. “While we still want to see even higher outcomes in academic achievement, high growth is an important first step to reaching those goals, and it is incredibly affirming to have an independent statewide group acknowledge the exemplary work of our team in this way.”

