Enjoy today’s warmth and sunshine, ahead of tomorrow’s cold front

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks Thursday’s rain to a cool-down.
Beautiful Wednesday
Beautiful Wednesday
By Heather Haley
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a perfect weather day Wednesday before a cold front arrives bringing us rain and cooler air once again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with a wide range in temperatures, as warm air spreads out ahead of a cold front. It’s warmer on the Plateau to Southeastern Kentucky, with some cooler spots in the Valley and far Northeast Tennessee. This gives us a range of lows from upper 30s to 50s, with Knoxville dropping to the low 40s and inching up in the early morning hours.

Wednesday is still the pick of the week, with sunshine and warmth. We’re topping out in the low 70s today, but to get the warmer air in, winds are gusting to 20 mph at times and a Southwesterly wind is steady between 10 and 15 mph this afternoon.

Tonight becomes partly cloudy, with spotty rain. We’ll only drop to around 50 degrees, with breezy conditions continuing. We’ll warm a few degrees in the morning, ahead of that cold front.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rainfall potential Thursday
Rainfall potential Thursday

Thursday is when the rain moves in, taking us from a midday high of 65 degrees. We’ll have spotty showers in the morning, and then late morning the rain moves in from the west and moves east through the early afternoon. We’ll peak at an 80% coverage, with a few showers leftover by the late afternoon to evening and quickly knocking out the rain.

Friday gets back to sunshine, but is a lot cooler at 50 degrees, and then down to the upper 20s Friday night.

This weekend comes with highs in the mid-50s, but we’ll have clouds fill back in. A few showers move in later Sunday, with scattered rain Sunday night into early Monday. The mountains could see a change to spotty snow on into Monday. Cold air really arrives heading into Tuesday of next week.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

8-day planner
8-day planner

