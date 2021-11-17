Fantasy of Trees starts next week!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The 37th anniversary of Fantasy of Trees kicks off next week at the Knoxville Convention Center.

This year’s theme is ‘Sweet Christmas Memories’.

Erica Estep, the public relations manager of the hospital said this year’s proceeds will go towards new equipment for the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Some of the things we hope to purchase this year, one is a specialized hospital bed for infants who are born premature. It mimics the womb for them. We also hope to buy a new phototherapy machine for kids that have jaundice when they are born. A special incubator to transport kids from their birth hospital to the NICU and also some portable feeding pumps,” said Estep.

Serving as the hospital’s biggest fundraiser, Estep said last year’s online event raised nearly half of what the fundraiser typically makes.

“Fantasy of Trees raises over $400,000 for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. And all that money stays right here in the community to take care of kids,” shared Estep.

Nearly 350 Christmas trees are said to be on display and available for purchase.

Fantasy of Trees will also include Kids’ crafts, live entertainment, and a raffle tree with the chance to win a fully decorated tree and $5,000 worth of gifts.

The fundraiser will run from Nov. 23-Nov. 28.

Hours of Operation and Ticket Prices are listed below:

Event Dates & Hours of Operation:

· Wednesday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

· Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving), 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

· Friday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

· Saturday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

· Sunday, November 28, noon – 6 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

· Adults: $8

· Children: $4

· Children 3 and under: FREE

· Fantasy 4-pack (Online ONLY): $20

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.