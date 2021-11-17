Advertisement

Chance encounter with Congressman Burchett saves choking veteran

U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett sat at the same table as Bobby Barnes, when Barnes started choking and Burchett performed the Heimlich Maneuver.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At a belated Veterans Day lunch on Friday, U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett sat at the same table as Bobby Barnes, when Barnes started choking and Burchett performed the Heimlich Maneuver.

As a Vietnam War Army veteran, the 73-year-old had seen a lot, but never expected his representative would save his life.

“When you can’t breathe it’s a scary moment,” chuckled Barnes.

Though he laughed it off when WVLT News talked to him, he wasn’t laughing at the lunch celebration at Cemex, a cement plant where Barnes worked for 40 years.

“[I] started coughing and everything and couldn’t get nothing up,” said Barnes.

Burchett asked, “Man are you ok? And he’s just like, ‘No.’ And I kept thinking somebody’s going to do something. Somebody patted him on the back but that didn’t seem to work very well.”

“Joking with him I said, ‘You saved my life,’” exclaimed Barnes.

Burchett said his dad had showed him a long time ago an American Red Cross card with one side illustrating what to do if a baby was choking and the other showing what to do if an adult was choking.

“I was just honored to be able to help him out,” said Burchett. “Like my dad always said you just got to keep calm when things are going a little crazy around you and I did and it just worked out,”

