Knox County Superintendent search continues

The Knox County Board of Education meets to discuss the search for a new superintendent and to discuss the budget for the coming months.
Superintendent Bob Thomas announced his retirement in September
Superintendent Bob Thomas announced his retirement in September
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education meets to discuss the search for a new superintendent and to discuss the budget for the coming months.

Knox County Schools superintendent Bob Thomas announced his retirement Sept. 10, in an email to Knox County Schools parents.

He also said he wanted to help the Board of Education with the transition to a new superintendent.

“In discussions with my family over the summer, I made the decision to retire on June 30, 2022,” the email said. “However, due to all the work required to get school started and underway, I thought it best to make my announcement after the school year began. While there is much important work to be done, I wanted to make my plans clear so the Board of Education would have ample time to find the next superintendent for our district.”

