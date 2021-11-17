Knox County Superintendent search continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education meets to discuss the search for a new superintendent and to discuss the budget for the coming months.

Knox Co. Board of Education Meeting Knox Co. Board of Education meets to give an update on the search to replace Superintendent Bob Thomas. More: https://bit.ly/3CrHR4j Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Knox County Schools superintendent Bob Thomas announced his retirement Sept. 10, in an email to Knox County Schools parents.

He also said he wanted to help the Board of Education with the transition to a new superintendent.

“In discussions with my family over the summer, I made the decision to retire on June 30, 2022,” the email said. “However, due to all the work required to get school started and underway, I thought it best to make my announcement after the school year began. While there is much important work to be done, I wanted to make my plans clear so the Board of Education would have ample time to find the next superintendent for our district.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.