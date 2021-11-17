Advertisement

Missing 11-year-old girl from Friendsville found safe

Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found missing 11-year-old girl.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing 11-year-old girl from Friendsville, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.

Trinity Mae Bradley was last seen leaving her driveway on Newman Drive in Friendsville and walking towards Vinegar Valley Road around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sheriff James Lee Berrong.

Trinity has reddish-blonde hair and wears it in a ponytail. She is 4 feet, 9 inches in height, approximately 100 pounds, and has light brown eyes.

The post said Trinity is safe.

*******UPDATE*********** Trinity has been located and is safe! NOVEMBER 17, 2021 SHERIFF'S OFFICE NEEDS ASSISTANCE...

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

