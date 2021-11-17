National park stocking up for winter

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews inside Great Smoky Mountains have already started to adjust to winter schedules, Because the higher elevations means snow could happen at any point now.

Park teams have been meeting to go over the winter plan as well. The only road that gets salt is The Spur that connects Gatlinburg to Pigeon Forge.

“Knowing that it needs to remain open 24 hours a day for that level of traffic connecting those two communities. But the rest of the interior of the park we only use chat,” said Dana Soehn with Great Smoky Mountains.

The chat is already in stock at the maintenance facility outside of Gatlinburg. It’s a material made up of crushed gravel and helps provide traction in ice and snow. It’s also safe for the environment helping protect plants and ecosystems.

“But it does mean that our roadways inside the park take longer for us to get them in a condition for the normal person to be able to safely navigate in a passenger vehicle,” she added.

Soehn says crews have already been to campgrounds for winterization efforts. Only two remain open in the winter and that’s Smokemont in North Carolina and Cades Cove in Tennessee.

“Just couple of weeks in November we spend a lot of time shutting down our operations our water systems and wastewater systems across the park to winterize. All of those facilities.”

But with the change from fall to winter comes a whole news experience in the park… opening up views and vistas hidden by leaves in the summer.

“Winter is a great time for hikers to get out and use the park and to experience the trails when you can see without the vegetation on the trees. Some of those have views historic landscapes,” she added.

Crews now already adjusted to 12 hour shifts to be able to respond quickly when the weather turns frozen.

