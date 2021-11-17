Advertisement

Oak Ridge mom vaccinates asthmatic son against COVID

She made the decision to vaccinate her 8-year-old son after he was hospitalized with a bad case of pneumonia the year before.
By Anne Brock
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oak Ridge mom with an asthmatic 8-year-old son said she was relieved that a COVID-19 vaccine was finally approved for children in that age group. Her son Hayden is among nearly 27,000 Tennessee children age five to 11 to be vaccinated against COVID.

“I wanted him to be safe,” said Tonya Hinton.

Hinton said her family already had close calls with the virus last year, before even older family members could receive vaccinations.

Hinton was especially concerned for Hayden considering his asthma diagnosis.

“We were hospitalized last year with a bad case of pneumonia and that scared me to death. I couldn’t imagine if he’d had COVID,” she said.

Hinton asked her son’s pulmonologist for advice, then went to Oak Ridge Pharmacy for the vaccination, where owner and pharmacist Saad Aqqad prides himself on knowing his clients in all of the area pediatric offices.

“We’ve been giving children in that age group flu shots for a long time, so we’re familiar with how to handle children in that age group,” said Aqqad.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers answers to frequently asked questions for those who want to learn more about the COVID vaccine.

