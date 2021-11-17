Ober Gatlinburg ready to open snow tubing

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you ready for some snow? There’s already plenty of it on the ground at Ober Gatlinburg as they prepare for the start of tubing season.

Ober has been making snow for the past month and now the snow plows have pushed it all out in the tubing park.

This Friday kicks off the snow tubing season with a rail jam. For Ober, this is the time of year they get most excited about.

“Bring the kids we’re going to have an area if they just wanna throw around a snowball or two kind of a let’s get the season started event for us,” said Clarke chambers, with Ober Gatlinburg. “We work at a ski resort and to be able to make that switch to go from summer events to full on what we’re proud of and what we really enjoy doing , what we’re inspired to do is amazing feeling.”

Tubing does open officially on Saturday.

Ober kicks off off the 2021-2022 Winter Season with the Annual Back In Blue Rail Jam. Participants can dust off their Snowboards and Skis and jam on Rails, Boxes, and Jumps. The snow in our Tubing Park will be ready to rock for one night only, and Snow Tubing will begin the following morning.

Drawing competitors from Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee, Back in Blue showcases up and coming talent from our region. The event is free for spectators.

They hope to start ski season in early December.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.