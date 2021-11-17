Parents located after toddler found walking alone in Lenoir City

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies found the parents of a toddler who was found walking alone near the Highland Park Area of Loudon County, according to officials with the sheriff’s office.

The boy was found wandering alone near Highland Park Elementary School in Lenoir City.

“We are asking for the public’s help in determining who the parents or guardians are of this little fella,” officials said.

Deputies updated the post saying the parents were located.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.