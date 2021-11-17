Advertisement

Parents located after toddler found walking alone in Lenoir City

Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for the parents of a toddler who was found walking alone near the Highland Park Area.
Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for the parents of a toddler who was found walking alone near the Highland Park Area.(Loudon Co. Sheriff)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies found the parents of a toddler who was found walking alone near the Highland Park Area of Loudon County, according to officials with the sheriff’s office.

The boy was found wandering alone near Highland Park Elementary School in Lenoir City.

“We are asking for the public’s help in determining who the parents or guardians are of this little fella,” officials said.

Deputies updated the post saying the parents were located.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

