Some holiday events for you and the family to Find Your Fun

Are you getting ready for Christmas? Well, there are a lot of events going on this weekend to get you into the holiday spirit.
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Anakeesta’s winter celebration has kicked off and runs through Feb. 14th. The Enchanted Winter Event features holiday décor including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree at Anakeesta Plaza. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a brand new lighting experience in the Vista Gardens and a new hot chocolate trail.

Santa has arrived at West Town Mall! He’ll be there seven days a week through Christmas to take pictures and hear what you want for Christmas. You are encouraged to make a reservation online. You can just walk up, but spaces are limited.

The Knoxville Flea Market returns to the Knoxville Expo Center this weekend. Starting Friday and lasting through Sunday, you can find plenty of unique and affordable items under one roof with more than 250 vendors from across East Tennessee. Get in on some good bargains and fun for the whole family! Admission is free. The flea market is open Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Alcoa High School is hosting its 5th annual Holiday Market. There will be more than 75 vendors selling toys, ornaments, candles, and much more. Come shop local and enjoy food and fun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

