Advertisement

Starbucks gives out free reusable red cups Thursday

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.
Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.(Starbucks via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks red season continues with free limited-edition reusable cups.

The coffee chain is giving out the limited-edition red cups Thursday, Nov. 18, while supplies last.

Customers just have to order a holiday or fall drink, like a pumpkin spice latte, peppermint mocha or a chestnut praline latte.

In a nod to Starbucks’ 50th anniversary, the cup is made with 50% recycled material.

This is the fourth annual “Red Cup Day” giveaway.

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cups.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Subaru Legacy at the center of the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare, has been...
Subaru Legacy located in the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare
Weather Folklore
Will it be a snowy or mild winter? What the weather folklore is predicting
A look inside Neyland Stadium
Legendary Neyland family reveals decision to leave Rocky Top
Morristown resident remembered after fatal injuries in pedestrian accident.
Morristown man hit and killed while racing to help brother
Randy Boyd lifts mask mandate at UT. (Source: University of Tennessee)
University of Tennessee receives COVID-19 law exemptions

Latest News

Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery takes stand at murder trial
The CDC has confirmed a case of monkeypox in Maryland from a person who recently returned to...
CDC confirms case of monkeypox in Maryland
America's drug epidemic is the deadliest it's ever been, new federal data suggests. Today, the...
US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say
America's drug epidemic is the deadliest it's ever been, new federal data suggests. Today, the...
Drug epidemic deadliest ever in US
Cold front arrives Thursday
Cold front brings rain Thursday and cooler temperatures