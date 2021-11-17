Advertisement

Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild campaigns for local ingredients in craft beer

The “Farm to Tap” campaign is aimed at helping local farms get their ingredients in Tennessee craft beers.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Representatives with the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild announced Wednesday the start of the “Farm to Tap” campaign, an effort aimed at encouraging local beer brewers to use homegrown ingredients in their products.

The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild is a nonprofit aimed at representing independent craft breweries in Tennessee. The initiative received $350,000 in funding from the General Assembly.

“Craft brewers in Tennessee are creative and innovative, and many have already discovered the advantages of using Tennessee grown products in their offerings,” said Sharon Cheek, the group’s executive director. “Farm To Tap is a tremendous opportunity to give an economic boost to our farm economy, provide new product lines for the ever-growing craft brewing sector, and give consumers more ways to support local businesses.”

Department of Agriculture representative Kyle Hensley is working with the Guild, the state’s agriculture extension agents and the University of Tennessee to help with the campaign.

The Guild is also hosting events all over Tennessee to help with the campaign, including here in Knoxville. Events are currently being planned for some time in early December.

Breweries interested in participating in events or the campaign can get more information here.

