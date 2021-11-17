Topgolf Knoxville set to open in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is set to get its own Topgolf facility late next summer. Representatives with the company announced in a release Wednesday that construction efforts are underway for the Turkey Creek facility.

Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway spoke on the project.

“The Knoxville area is such a vibrant community that we have been looking forward to serving and we can’t wait to open our doors next year,” said Callaway. “The warm welcome we have received as we’ve kicked off our construction efforts has been amazing, and we are looking forward to introducing our guests in the Knoxville area to the Topgolf experience.”

The new venue will also create almost 300 jobs, the release said.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome Topgolf Knoxville to the Farragut community. This nationally-known, premier attraction will draw visitors from the region and beyond, as well as entertain our local community,” said Farragut Mayor Ron Williams. “But this is more than just entertainment. Topgolf will be an economic driver that will result in increased sales tax revenue, new jobs and new businesses to the area. I’d like to thank those who worked hard to make this project possible including the Topgolf team, our development staff, the Municipal Planning Commission and our Board of Mayor and Aldermen. We really wanted to make it happen, and we’re all glad that it has.”

The venue, which will be the third in Tennessee, will be two-stories and contain more than 70 bays.

