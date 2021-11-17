Advertisement

Train accident causes delays in Hawkins County

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A train collided with a tractor-trailer on Tuesday night near the Greene County line, according to Jamie Miller with the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency.

“There were no leaks and the train remained on the tracks,” said Miller. “Upon arrival, it was reported that the driver exited the tractor-trailer prior to impact.”

Miller said to expect delays on Highway 11E in the Bulls Gap area.

