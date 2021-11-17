From Tweet to Scholarship | Honoring Veterans at UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol fan Will McNeeley sent University of Tennessee Athletic Director a tweet in September following the deadly attacks at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan, killing 13 U.S. military members, including Gibbs High School graduate Ryan Knauss.

Hey @AD_DannyWhite - how much money do I need to raise to permanently buy a seat at Neyland to honor Staff Sargent Ryan Knauss? pic.twitter.com/SADtCmcpIt — Will McNeeley (@WillMcNeeley) September 9, 2021

He asked White how much money he’d need to raise to buy a seat at Neyland Stadium to honor Staff Sargent Knauss.

Shortly after, McNeeley was contacted by officials with UT, who, with McNeeley, came up with a different idea. One that honors all who have served, and even helps veterans achieve their dreams.

The Veterans Memorial Graduate Business Fellowship Endowment at the University of Tennessee was born.

According to McNeeley, the scholarship will be given to:

An individual seeking their graduate studies with the Haslam School of Business

Has a family tie to the military (active or veteran status; Gold Star family member) -

or an individual coming from a service academy (Navy/Army/etc.) or military university (VMI/The Citadel/etc.)

One hundred percent of the funds raised will be donated to the University of Tennessee and will then qualify for the dollar for dollar match at the Haslam School of Business.

McNeeley joined WVLT News This Morning to talk more about the Veterans Memorial Graduate Business Fellowship Endowment, you can watch his interview above.

To donate to the Endowment, click here.

