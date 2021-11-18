4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes region

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people from across Region 8 felt an earthquake Wednesday evening.

According to the Central U.S. Earthquake Consortium, a 3.7-magnitude earthquake occurred at 8:53 p.m. in northern Butler County.

It was later upgraded to a 4.0-magnitude earthquake.

The magnitude of the #MissouriEarthquake has been revised from M3.7 to M4.0. More info and log what you felt at https://t.co/ti0a72tTCV — Central U.S. Earthquake Consortium (@eqconsortium) November 18, 2021

It was centered about 12.5 miles, northwest of Poplar Bluff.

Region 8 News has received several phone calls from viewers who felt the earthquake, including people in Jonesboro, Piggott, Pocahontas, Monette, and Corning.

The Missouri earthquake was felt as far south as the Paragould, Wynne, Marked Tree, Marion and Tyronza areas; and 175 miles away at the Central U.S. Earthquake Consortium in Memphis. It was also felt as far west as Beebe, in White County.

The M4.0 #MissouriEarthquake tonight was about 175 miles from the CUSEC headquarters in Memphis. @UofMCERI seismometers detected it at our office and beyond. pic.twitter.com/Bq0GxCFLhW — Central U.S. Earthquake Consortium (@eqconsortium) November 18, 2021

Alex Routzong of Piggott said he was at home near the Piggott Elementary School, when the earthquake happened.

He said he was in his recliner when he noticed his apartment started shaking.

The shaking happened around seven to 10 seconds, happened, stopped and began again, Routzong said.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said his office has been inundated with calls about the earthquake.

However, there have been no reports of damages in the county, Miller said.

No severe damage has also been reported throughout the region.

Region 8 News is working to learn more details on this earthquake.

