Boys and Girls Club of Tenn. Valley provides $80,000 worth of mental health services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley provided $80,000 worth of mental health services, at no additional cost, for its club members last year.

The goal was to serve the kids through individual meetings, counseling, mentoring, group therapy sessions and family therapy sessions.

The team is called Member Emotional and Social Health program or MESH for short. It helps students with trauma response including tragedies such as abuse, neglect, family dysfunction, community violence, racism, and prolonged bullying.

The MESH team is comprised of social workers. The team works with students on team work and managing their emotions along with skills that make kids more resilient.

Workers also try to break down the stigma that surrounds mental health.

The team worked with 598 students in the past year.

“I’m really proud of that number,” said Carri Russell, the director of Social and Emotional Wellness at the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.

They have staff in 40% more clubs than the previous year.

“I think it shows that our communities are trusting us,” said Russell.

They provide activities and therapies through games and engaging kids how they want to be engaged.

”It makes me feel really good because I know that if we’re serving more kids that means that we’re able to meet the needs of more kids.”

