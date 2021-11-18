Budweiser Clydesdale horses featured in Gatlinburg Christmas parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the 46th year, the Fantasy of the Lights Christmas Parade will take place in Gatlinburg.

The parade highlights eight Budweiser Clydesdale horses, country music star Canaan Smith and BBQ Pitmasters star, Myron Mixon.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. from downtown Gatlinburg, people will be able to see the parade with lights, music, and entertainment.

This event is free to the public, and will begin on Baskins Creek Bypass and East Parkway.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive early.

