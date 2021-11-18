Advertisement

Campbell County man indicted, charged with second degree murder

A Campbell County man is facing second degree murder charges following a shooting in Speedwell.
Michael Neal, Jr.
Michael Neal, Jr.(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Campbell County man is facing second degree murder charges following a shooting in Speedwell, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report.

Agents began investigating Michael Neal Jr., 42, in connection with a shooting at a home in teh 300 block of Valley Shores Circle on Aug. 19. Jeffery Warwick, 38, died from gunshot wound injuries at the home at this time. Agents identified Neal Jr. as responsible after an investigation.

The Campbell County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Neal Jr. charging him with second degree murder Wednesday. He was booked into the Campbell County Jail ona $250,000 bond.

