Coldest air in six months rolls in before Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you feeling the cold yet? Most spots have already fallen 20 degrees - within just a few hours. Rain this afternoon will taper off as we move into the evening hours. More cold air settles in behind the departing front. We warm again briefly before the next front brings us the coldest air yet this season for the start of the work week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Friday starts out really chilly. Many are several degrees below freezing. We have abundant sunshine and Friday is a lovely day - albeit cold. High temps are around 50 degrees, but just barely, and very briefly.

Chilly mornings and mild days are ahead for your weekend with clouds building back in on Saturday ahead of the next front.

Your I’m All Vol forecast for the 7:30 pm kick-off at Neyland Stadium is a chilly but dry one. Temperatures at the start of the game will be in the lower 40s. The extra clouds keep us from cooling too quickly though, and temperatures fall to only the upper 30s by game’s end. Be sure to pack your orange cold weather gear to stay warm!

South Alabama at Tennessee Saturday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

A front moves through on Sunday. Showers in the late afternoon to evening become a steadier rain overnight. By morning, we’re left with a few lingering mountain snow showers and much colder air.

Highs for both Monday and Tuesday will struggle to climb out of the low 40s. Nights look even colder in the mid 20s. These will be the coldest lows we’ve seen in Knoxville since April!

Slow warming begins on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks mild with increasing clouds as yet another front approaches the area.

