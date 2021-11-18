Convicted killer says he is innocent, victim’s daughter fights to keep him in prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Twenty-six years ago a Farragut couple was brutally murdered inside their own home. Now the man who went to prison for it is up for parole. He called WVLT asking to speak with Morning Anchor, Casey Wheeless.

“I made a poor judgment call on who I was hanging out with and it’s pretty much cost me my entire adult life,” said David Scarbrough over the phone from inside Morgan County Correctional Facility.

He plead guilty in 1998 to shooting and killing Les and Carol Dotts. He was sentenced to 60 years with the chance of parole. He was denied parole in 2015 and now he is up again on Dec. 9.

Police said the Dotts were at dinner on Feb. 3, 1995 when they came home to two men burglarizing their home. Both of them were shot multiple times. Thomas Gagne, Jr. was is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole.

Scarbrough said he couldn’t afford a good enough lawyer to defend him. “They kept asking for more money, more money, more money, and my mom and dad weren’t rich and they couldn’t afford to hire some fancy lawyer and stuff like that. I took it as being poor and that was it,” said Scarbrough.

“To this day I’ll take a polygraph, I’ve never been to that neighborhood,” he said. Despite claiming his innocence he told WVLT since he’s been in prison he said he’s taken part in programs to better himself.

But the victim’s daughter, Jeanne Dotts-Brykalski, isn’t buying it. She said every time he is up for parole, she has to relive her parent’s murder. “Feb. 4 was a Saturday. I was home working on the computer, doing some stuff for work and my husband left... he and my dad and my mom had a business together and he had something in the office he needed to check on. He got there and the drapes were still pulled... and he thought oh they must have been out late last night.”

The night before, Les and Carol Dotts went to dinner, but they weren’t out late. When they got back they came home to two men in their home according to police and they were murdered.

“I assumed they got into a car accident or something like that and he said ‘No, they’ve been murdered.”

District Attorney Charme Allen said parole is often one of the hardest parts of the process for victim families. “They want closure, they want justice and they want a straight answer from the justice system as to how long this person will be behind bars.”

So for Dotts-Brykalski, she may never get closure, but she said that’s not stopping her from fighting. She started a petition. “Part of the reason I want to keep Scarbrough in jail is yes I am fearful of repercussions.”

Scarbrough will go before the board on December 9, 2021. “I actually have 2 grandkids now I’m a father and a grandfather so that makes a big difference,” he said.

