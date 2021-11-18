East Knoxville businesses hope stadium draws customers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s minor league baseball team will move into a newly approved multi-use stadium in downtown Knoxville in time for the 2024 Spring season.

Smokies Owner Randy Boyd suggested the stadium could be used for more than just baseball games, possibly soccer matches and concerts. East Knoxville business owners like Ernest Hollingsworth at Freshman Designer and Diane McAnally at Mary’s Beauty said they think the stadium will bring more people into their stores.

“I think it’s a good thing. Where they will have to park at, it will help a lot of people, so they might try to park here. It would be good just to get our names out there and with the stadium they’ll be walking by, you just have to come by and look, you don’t have to come and buy nothing, but you might come back down the line,” said Hollingsworth

McAnally said she’s a mother herself who knows her son will love watching baseball games. She said other mothers who visit the store will want to go to games as well.

“I think it will bring Magnolia Avenue and East Knoxville back to light. Because of the pandemic and stuff, other stuff got shut down. There’s not a lot of stuff going on and I think it’ll make it better to,” said McAnally.

A convenience store owner and deli manger told WVLT News they are both excited for the project too.

