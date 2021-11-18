Advertisement

Former Norris police chief sentenced in aggravated perjury, forgery case

A former Norris police chief is facing time in jail in an ongoing case involving aggravated perjury and forgery charges.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating allegations against Samuel Ogburn, 44, in September of 2019. In May 2019, agents found that while serving as Chief of the Norris Police Department, Ogburn falsified a firearms training document and submitted it to the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

Ogburn resigned his position shortly after the allegations surfaced, and turned himself in.

Ogburn was sentenced and will face 11 months and 29 days in jail followed by 11 months and 29 days of probation, court documents state.

