Going Green: From grass to your local restaurant, Vonore plant changing to-go

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you get outside the city limits, East Tennessee quickly turns to farm country. Your neighborhood farmer grows more than fresh produce, that’s especially true for some acres that just aren’t right for beans or corn.

A local company is expanding on those spare acres.

“If you’re a farmer and you don’t care about the environment, then you ain’t going to be farming for very long,” Jake Harris said.

Harris is ready to bale switchgrass.

“If other crops go down, then you’ve always got this,” Harris said.

On the historic Stokely Farm in Tellico Plains, they’re standing in 40 acres of fallen grass, but has about 150 acres total.

When Stokely teamed up with Vonore’s Genera, they didn’t need any additional equipment.

“Planted with a no-till planter. Or drill. We harvest it with a disc bine,” Harris said.

Harris said the long roots help prevent flooding and cutting late in the season helps return nutrients to the soil.

“You don’t continue to farm the same piece of ground by not taking care of it the right way,” Harris said.

The native grasses grow in soil that won’t take to other plants.

“Most farms have some lower productivity land,” Genera CEO Kelly Tiller said.

“This was just another revenue stream. and some late that wasn’t so good for cattle or crops, Harris added”

The grass from the Stokely’s and other farms ends up here in Vonore at this hub. Those bales, turn into packaging; biodegradable, compostable, recyclable. CEO Kelly Tiller said it’s not just good for the Earth, it’s good for the economy.

“The demand for these products is just almost insatiable right now. And today, almost all of what’s available in the marketplace is imported,” Tiller said.

While restaurants bid for limited supplies and boat sits offshore, Genera expands. A new 50,000 square foot building went up behind the plant.

“We also have a local supply chain. That delivers that material, that delivers to customers,” Tiller said.

Tiller buys local switchgrass, sending to regional distributors. That means fewer miles in the fossil fuel chain.

“They are cost effective, they are not only environmentally friendly,” Tiller said.

The clamshell containers, recognizable from some nearby delis, are tough. Tiller said they’re also clean.

“We are an unbleached plant. So we don’t add any harsh bleaching agents,” said Tiller.

She also said Genera recycles almost all of the water inside the factory.

Unlike fresh produce, these grasses can be stored for years, when demand spikes, and the demand is there.

“We need more farmers,” Tiller told WVLT News.

Soon you might see native switchgrass all over the earth.

The climate continues to warm and international experts said extreme drought will become more common.

A team of plant biologists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory added a poplar gene into the grass. That may help climate-proof the plant, since it’s now more drought and disease resistant.

