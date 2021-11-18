Going Green: Jeff County farm stores carbon by doing things the old way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Department of Agriculture gives out big grants for energy savings and Tennessee farmers are getting in on the action. That includes Jefferson County’s LickSkillet Farm.

Wyn Miller with the farm spoke on the process they use to keep their freezer running the green way.

“On a good day, our walk-in freezer - that’s run entirely off our solar panels,” Wyn Miller said.

LickSkillet Farm was awarded an almost $7,000 grant from the USDA’s Reap Program.

“That’s really increased our margin,” Wyn said.

Wyn Miller’s family farm is continuing to go green and is heading for ‘the black’ on those panels.

Their first priority is to turn what was once red clay into rich dirt.

“When we first bought this land, it had been run down really hard,” Wyn said.

The Millers own a 900 acre tract and lease 100 acres more. They limit how often the herd gets to graze in each pasture.

“Basically means you’re moving the animals more frequently,” said .

Rotating their cattle herd rebuilt the soil carbon, pulling Carbon dioxide out of the air.

“The point of regenerative agriculture is that you leave the land better than you found it,” Miller said. “We practice regenerative agriculture with the pigs, as well.”

Herdsman Matthew Howell said most pigs live in worse conditions than at their farm.

“They hardly even see the dirt,” said . “The pigs taste like the plants they’ve been eating. And it just gives us a much richer flavor.”

Heirloom taste from a legacy farm. The farm’s patriarch, Alex Miller, knows it’s good business. After all, when he’s not in coveralls, he’s a chaired professor at the University of Tennessee’s business school.

“Tennessee used to be one the leading agricultural states in the nation,” said . “We had 280,000 farms at one point.”

Now, Alex said that number is down to 40,000 cattle farms.

“Sustainability, though, doesn’t just mean being green,” said . “It means that you’ve built an organization that can last. And that’s everything from the people involved, the customers bas you have, the financials, and of course, the green environment is a big part of it as well.”

Oak Ridge National Lab is a true world leader in helping farmers go green and help them make or save money in the process.

“Climate change is happening and we need to do something about it,” said .

Dr. David Scholl leads a team that’s racing against the clock to find unique ways to pull carbon out of the atmosphere. He said farmers will play a critical role in the coming decades.

“Because soil can sequester carbon, if people can find ways to really understand how much carbon is being stored in a farmer’s property, then there are potentially ways that the farmer can monetize that,” said .

Over at Lickskillet Farm, that’s exactly what they’re doing, hoping to capitalize on carbon credits soon.

