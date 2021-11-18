Advertisement

KCS Board of Education demands trial by jury over mask ruling

Parents are suing Governor Bill Lee and Knox County over the lack of a mask mandate in Knox County schools.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The parents of three Knox County School students filed a federal lawsuit to sue Governor Bill Lee and Knox County over the current lack of a mask mandate in September.

The families are suing on two counts; discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act and discrimination under section 504.

A federal judge imposed a mask mandate in September, initially only allowing exemptions for individuals with a tracheotomy or autism.

After the Board of Education responded with a list of expectations, Judge J. Ronnie Greer has granted a further list of students exempt from the mandate.

At the beginning of November Knox County Schools released only just more than 300 students were granted mask exemptions in schools.

The Knox County Board of Education filed a response demanding a trial by jury on Wednesday, seeking a ruling by peers to end the mandate.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look inside Neyland Stadium
Legendary Neyland family reveals decision to leave Rocky Top
Rendering of the future Topgolf Knoxville sports entertainment venue
Topgolf Knoxville set to open in 2022
The Subaru Legacy at the center of the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare, has been...
Subaru Legacy located in the search for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare
Weather Folklore
Will it be a snowy or mild winter? What the weather folklore is predicting
Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for the parents of a toddler who was found...
Parents located after toddler found walking alone in Lenoir City

Latest News

3.7 EARTHQUAKE REPORTED IN SEMO
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes region
Cold front arrives Thursday
Cold front brings rain Thursday and cooler temperatures
House Speaker Cameron Sexton helps pass law requiring parental consent for vaccines
TN lawmaker says COVID vaccine clinics in schools isn’t necessary
Nearly 160,000 active duty service members and their families don't know where their next meal...
Active duty servicemembers face food insecurity