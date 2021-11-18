KCS Board of Education demands trial by jury over mask ruling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The parents of three Knox County School students filed a federal lawsuit to sue Governor Bill Lee and Knox County over the current lack of a mask mandate in September.

The families are suing on two counts; discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act and discrimination under section 504.

A federal judge imposed a mask mandate in September, initially only allowing exemptions for individuals with a tracheotomy or autism.

After the Board of Education responded with a list of expectations, Judge J. Ronnie Greer has granted a further list of students exempt from the mandate.

At the beginning of November Knox County Schools released only just more than 300 students were granted mask exemptions in schools.

The Knox County Board of Education filed a response demanding a trial by jury on Wednesday, seeking a ruling by peers to end the mandate.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.