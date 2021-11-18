Knox Co. Boys and Girls Club students outperform peers on standardized tests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Leaders at Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley said they are proud of their students given the third through eighth graders scored higher than those who do not attend the after school program on the statewide standardized testing in Knox County Schools.

The stats are broken down in the categories of reading, math and science. In reading, Boys and Girls Club students scored 28.8% of students who achieved “Mastered” or “On Track” compared to their peers who scored 20.2%.

In math, Boys and Girls Club students scored 18.6% of students who achieved “Mastered” or “On Track” compared to their peers who scored 17.1%.

In science, Boys and Girls Club students scored 36.7% of students who achieved “Mastered” or “On Track” compared to their peers who scored 25.4%.

Science had the largest difference which Polly Johnson, the Director of Education and Workforce Development, said science activities are aligned with state standards.

“So we’re very excited about that. Very excited to be able to supplement what’s going on in the classrooms with our Knox County Schools and then also provide a lot of hands on learning opportunities for our young people to be able to relate the content and then the application with the hands-on learning opportunities,” explained Johnson.

Leaders at the clubs also make learning fun by using technology for interactive games and helping with homework.

“The kids love it. They love the opportunities being able to get their hands dirty and being able just to have that hands on experience,” said Johnson.

Angel Fishback’s son, Brody, was in sixth grade last year. During the school year, she moved him from being in class to a virtual learning pod at the Boys and Girls Club, which she said really helped him.

She explained reading and math are his strengths and he was one of the students that performed well on the standardized tests.

“It makes me a proud momma,” said Fishback.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley serves 6,700 students in Knox, Blount, Anderson and Loudon counties. It cost $25 a week per student to attend.

