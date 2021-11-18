Advertisement

Knoxville students prepare for Fantasy of Trees

Christenberry Elementary and Bearden Middle students were busy making decorations ahead of Fantasy of Trees,
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Wednesday, little hands were working hard to help make a big difference.

Students at Christenberry Elementary School and Bearden Middle School spent part of their day creating Christmas tree decorations for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s biggest annual fundraiser, Fantasy of Trees.

Students creating the ornaments said that being able to help the hospital brought them joy.

Teachers Lisa Sexton from Bearden Middle School and Heidi Walsh from Christenberry Elementary School said their students were happy to be able to have their work displayed to help give back to the hospital.

“It’s a great service project for the kids to participate in, knowing they are helping the local community,” shared Sexton.

Proceeds raised at this year’s event will go towards purchasing equipment for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“A lot of them actually spend time at Children’s hospital, so for them, to do something and give back and earn money for the hospital is a really cool thing. They’re always excited to do so,” said Walsh.

All Christmas trees must be completed by Sunday.

The 37th fantasy of trees event will run at the Knoxville Convention Center.

For Fantasy of Trees times and ticket prices click here.

