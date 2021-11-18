Lady Vols in Ann Arbor for NCAA Soccer Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The UT Soccer team is up north getting ready for their next match in the NCAA Tournament.

WVLT Sports spent some time with head coach Brian Pensky and the ladies Wednesday afternoon over on campus The squad holding one final practice before heading Ann Arbor Michigan and Friday’s second round showdown with Washington State, the only game coach Pensky says his SEC championship squad is thinking about right now, ”100% one game at a time and again, trust in these kids. You know we did so in Orange Beach. We talked about it last week going into Lipscomb, it’s all about Lipscomb. It’s not about anything else. And right now, there is no other thought I don’t think on any of these kids minds or any of the coaching staffs minds about Sunday. It is 100% all Friday, all Washington State.”

It’s the Lady Vols and Cougars Friday at 2:30pm. The match will be streamed via Big-10 Network Plus. The winner gets either Wake Forest or host Michigan on Sunday.

