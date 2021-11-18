Advertisement

Pictures show Noah Clare, Tennessee toddler at center of AMBER Alert, in California

The pictures released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation show Noah Clare with his father Jacob in San Clemente, California.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new pictures of the 3-year-old at the center of an AMBER Alert with his father Jacob Clare in San Clemente, California on November 11.

The pictures were taken by a surveillance camera on November 11, and TBI investigators believe the girl in the picture is Amber Clare, Noah’s 16-year-old cousin.

“This is also the first time since they’ve disappeared we’ve been able to definitively place Amber Clare with Jacob,” TBI officials said in a tweet.

The Gallatin Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating the Clares originally as a missing person/runaway case out of Beaver Dam, Ky Sunday, November 7.

On November 9, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER alert for three-year-old.

Officials also changed Jacob Clare’s charges to especially aggravated kidnapping.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

