Pictures show Noah Clare, Tennessee toddler at center of AMBER Alert, in California

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new pictures of the 3-year-old at the center of an AMBER Alert with his father Jacob Clare in San Clemente, California on November 11.

The pictures were taken by a surveillance camera on November 11, and TBI investigators believe the girl in the picture is Amber Clare, Noah’s 16-year-old cousin.

“This is also the first time since they’ve disappeared we’ve been able to definitively place Amber Clare with Jacob,” TBI officials said in a tweet.

MORE: We're sharing these to give you our best guess at what they might look like now, especially side-by-side.



Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND/TipsToTBI@tn.gov

The Gallatin Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating the Clares originally as a missing person/runaway case out of Beaver Dam, Ky Sunday, November 7.

On November 9, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER alert for three-year-old.

Officials also changed Jacob Clare’s charges to especially aggravated kidnapping.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

