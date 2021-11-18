Advertisement

One dead following crash on the Spur

One is dead after a car crashed into the river along the Spur in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
The Spur
The Spur
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a car crashed on the Spur in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, landing in the river.

Park rangers, the Gatlinburg Police and Fire Departments, and the Pigeon Forge Police Department responded to the crash just before noon Wednesday where they found a Ford Fiesta submerged off of the Spur near Gum Stand Road, a report from a National Park Service representative states.

The driver, identified as Victoria Delawey, was taken to the LeConte Medical Center for treatment. A passenger, identified as Rebecca Hamby, 22, died from her injuries.

Officials are investigating the crash further, but have no more details at this time.

