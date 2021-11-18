Advertisement

One hospitalized following fire in South Knoxville

Knoxville Fire Department crews worked to put out a fire at 1215 Exeter Avenue, according to KFD Spokesperson DJ Corcoran.
A house caught on fire on Exeter Ave.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was sent to the hospital with burns following a house fire at 1215 Exeter Avenue on Wednesday night, according to Knoxville Fire Department Spokesperson DJ Corcoran.

Corcoran said that the detached garage was on fire.

The home is in a residential area near Knoxville College.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

