One hospitalized following fire in South Knoxville
Knoxville Fire Department crews worked to put out a fire at 1215 Exeter Avenue, according to KFD Spokesperson DJ Corcoran.
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was sent to the hospital with burns following a house fire at 1215 Exeter Avenue on Wednesday night, according to Knoxville Fire Department Spokesperson DJ Corcoran.
Corcoran said that the detached garage was on fire.
The home is in a residential area near Knoxville College.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.